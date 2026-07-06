This photo taken on July 4, 2026 shows the scenery of Kolkasrags in Courland Peninsula, Latvia. Located at the northern tip of the Courland Peninsula, Kolkasrags marks the meeting point of the Baltic Sea and the Gulf of Riga. (Xinhua/Chen Yufen)

This photo taken on July 4, 2026 shows the scenery of Kolkasrags in Courland Peninsula, Latvia. Located at the northern tip of the Courland Peninsula, Kolkasrags marks the meeting point of the Baltic Sea and the Gulf of Riga. (Xinhua/Chen Yufen)

This photo taken on July 4, 2026 shows the scenery of Kolkasrags in Courland Peninsula, Latvia. Located at the northern tip of the Courland Peninsula, Kolkasrags marks the meeting point of the Baltic Sea and the Gulf of Riga. (Xinhua/Chen Yufen)

This photo taken on July 4, 2026 shows the scenery of Kolkasrags in Courland Peninsula, Latvia. Located at the northern tip of the Courland Peninsula, Kolkasrags marks the meeting point of the Baltic Sea and the Gulf of Riga. (Xinhua/Chen Yufen)