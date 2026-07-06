"Encounter and Enlighten" cultural exchange events held in Türkiye, Sri Lanka

Guests visit an exhibition during the cultural exchange event "Encounter and Enlighten" in Colombo, Sri Lanka, July 4, 2026. The cultural exchange event "Encounter and Enlighten" recently arrived in Colombo, Sri Lanka, featuring a themed dialogue with China's eastern city of Ningbo.(Photo by Ajith Perera/Xinhua)

Guests attend the cultural exchange event "Encounter and Enlighten" in Colombo, Sri Lanka, July 4, 2026. The cultural exchange event "Encounter and Enlighten" recently arrived in Colombo, Sri Lanka, featuring a themed dialogue with China's eastern city of Ningbo.(Photo by Ajith Perera/Xinhua)

A guest speaks at a themed dialogue with China's eastern city of Ningbo during the cultural exchange event "Encounter and Enlighten" in Colombo, Sri Lanka, July 4, 2026. The cultural exchange event "Encounter and Enlighten" recently arrived in Colombo, Sri Lanka, featuring a themed dialogue with China's eastern city of Ningbo.(Photo by Ajith Perera/Xinhua)

A guest speaks at a themed dialogue with China's eastern city of Ningbo during the cultural exchange event "Encounter and Enlighten" in Colombo, Sri Lanka, July 4, 2026. The cultural exchange event "Encounter and Enlighten" recently arrived in Colombo, Sri Lanka, featuring a themed dialogue with China's eastern city of Ningbo.(Photo by Ajith Perera/Xinhua)