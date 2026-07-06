Indonesia warns of heightened landfill fire risks amid El Nino concerns

A helicopter with water bombing attempts to put out a fire at a smoldering landfill in Tangerang Regency of Banten Province, Indonesia on July 5, 2026. The Indonesian government has warned all local governments to step up preparedness for potential fires at landfills amid forecasts of extreme weather conditions over the coming months, local media reported on Saturday. This follows a blaze at a landfill in Tangerang regency, near the Indonesian capital city of Jakarta, which has remained unextinguished for days. (Xinhua/Veri Sanovri)

Helicopters with water bombing attempt to put out a fire at a smoldering landfill in Tangerang Regency of Banten Province, Indonesia on July 5, 2026.

An aerial drone photo shows a smoldering landfill in Tangerang Regency, Banten Province, Indonesia on July 5, 2026.

Firefighters attempt to put out a fire at a smoldering landfill in Tangerang Regency of Banten Province, Indonesia on July 5, 2026.