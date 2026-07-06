55th National Festival of Popular Arts held in Marrakech, Morocco

A Chinese artist performs during the 55th National Festival of Popular Arts in Marrakech, Morocco, July 4, 2026. Held from July 2 to 6, the festival brought together folk art troupes from around the world, serving as an important platform for multicultural exchange and dialogue. China's Fujian Province sent an artistic delegation to the event, showcasing traditional Chinese folk arts. (Photo by Aissa/Xinhua)

Chinese artists perform during the 55th National Festival of Popular Arts in Marrakech, Morocco, July 4, 2026. Held from July 2 to 6, the festival brought together folk art troupes from around the world, serving as an important platform for multicultural exchange and dialogue. China's Fujian Province sent an artistic delegation to the event, showcasing traditional Chinese folk arts. (Photo by Aissa/Xinhua)

Chinese artists perform during the 55th National Festival of Popular Arts in Marrakech, Morocco, July 4, 2026. Held from July 2 to 6, the festival brought together folk art troupes from around the world, serving as an important platform for multicultural exchange and dialogue. China's Fujian Province sent an artistic delegation to the event, showcasing traditional Chinese folk arts. (Photo by Aissa/Xinhua)

Chinese artists perform during the 55th National Festival of Popular Arts in Marrakech, Morocco, July 4, 2026. Held from July 2 to 6, the festival brought together folk art troupes from around the world, serving as an important platform for multicultural exchange and dialogue. China's Fujian Province sent an artistic delegation to the event, showcasing traditional Chinese folk arts. (Photo by Aissa/Xinhua)