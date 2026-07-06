Rescued Tibetan antelope cubs seen at protection station in China's Qinghai

Rescued Tibetan antelope cubs are seen at a protection station at Zonag Lake in Hoh Xil Nature Reserve, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 4, 2026. In recent days, three Tibetan antelope cubs were rescued during a patrol by rangers from a protection station at Zonag Lake in Hoh Xil Nature Reserve. These cubs, two of which had been separated from the herd while the third had injured its legs, have been well cared for by rangers and can eat normally now. (Xinhua/Du Xiaowei)

Rescued Tibetan antelope cubs are seen at a protection station at Zonag Lake in Hoh Xil Nature Reserve, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 4, 2026. In recent days, three Tibetan antelope cubs were rescued during a patrol by rangers from a protection station at Zonag Lake in Hoh Xil Nature Reserve. These cubs, two of which had been separated from the herd while the third had injured its legs, have been well cared for by rangers and can eat normally now. (Xinhua/Du Xiaowei)

Rescued Tibetan antelope cubs are seen at a protection station at Zonag Lake in Hoh Xil Nature Reserve, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 4, 2026. In recent days, three Tibetan antelope cubs were rescued during a patrol by rangers from a protection station at Zonag Lake in Hoh Xil Nature Reserve. These cubs, two of which had been separated from the herd while the third had injured its legs, have been well cared for by rangers and can eat normally now. (Xinhua/Du Xiaowei)

Rescued Tibetan antelope cubs are seen at a protection station at Zonag Lake in Hoh Xil Nature Reserve, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 4, 2026. In recent days, three Tibetan antelope cubs were rescued during a patrol by rangers from a protection station at Zonag Lake in Hoh Xil Nature Reserve. These cubs, two of which had been separated from the herd while the third had injured its legs, have been well cared for by rangers and can eat normally now. (Xinhua/Du Xiaowei)