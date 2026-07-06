Summer scenery of Qilian Mountains in NW China's Gansu

An aerial drone photo taken on July 5, 2026 shows a view of the Qilian Mountains in Sunan Yugur Autonomous County of Zhangye, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 5, 2026 shows a herd of sheep grazing on a grassland at the northern foothills of the Qilian Mountains in Sunan Yugur Autonomous County of Zhangye, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 5, 2026 shows a grassland at the northern foothills of the Qilian Mountains in Sunan Yugur Autonomous County of Zhangye, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 5, 2026 shows a grassland at the northern foothills of the Qilian Mountains in Sunan Yugur Autonomous County of Zhangye, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)