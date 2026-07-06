Children embrace various activities during summer vacation across China

A drone photo shows children taking a raft to enjoy lotus flowers with their parents at a scenic spot in Xinghua City, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 5, 2026. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)

Children read books at a bookstore in Shangqiu, central China's Henan Province, July 4, 2026. (Photo by Li Heng/Xinhua)

Children learn to dance at a youth palace in Mengzi, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 5, 2026. (Photo by Xue Yingying/Xinhua)

A child interacts with a science popularization equipment at a museum in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 5, 2026. (Photo by Shi Kuanbing/Xinhua)