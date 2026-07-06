外交部：中国海军组织潜射战略导弹试射，不针对任何特定国家和目标

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

外交部发言人毛宁主持7月6日例行记者会。会上有记者提问称，中国海军组织潜射战略导弹试射已收到包括日本、澳大利亚和新西兰在内多个国家的批评。日本政府在一份声明中表示，强烈敦促中国重新考虑此次试射。请问此次试射的原因是什么？中方对此次试射以及外界的相关批评有何评论或回应？Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning presided over a regular press conference on July 6. A reporter asked: The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy has conducted the test launch of a strategic missile by a submarine, which has drawn criticism from several countries, including Japan, Australia and New Zealand. The Japanese government claimed in a statement that it strongly urged China to reconsider the test. What was the reason for the test? What is China’s comment or response regarding the test and the related criticism from the outside world?毛宁表示，具体问题可以向主管部门做进一步了解。我可以告诉你，这是一次例行军事训练，不针对任何特定的国家和目标。事先已经向有关国家做了通报，符合国际惯例。有关的发射活动始终保持安全规范和专业操作，希望有关国家不要过度解读。Mao Ning said that for specific issues, you may refer to the competent authorities for further information. What I can tell you is that this was a routine military training exercise. It was not targeted at any specific country or target. China notified relevant countries in advance, which is in line with international practice. The launch activity was conducted in a safe, standardized and professional manner throughout. We hope relevant countries will not overinterpret it.