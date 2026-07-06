Chinese FM says PLA Navy submarine-launched strategic missile test is routine, urges relevant countries not to overinterpret it

By: Global Times | Published: Jul 06, 2026 05:09 PM

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (#PLA) Navy's test launch of a strategic missile by a submarine was a routine military training exercise. It was not targeted at any specific country or target. China notified relevant countries in advance, which is in line with international law and international practice. The launch ...