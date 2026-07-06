Hamas announces dissolution of government emergency committee in Gaza

Hamas on Monday announced the dissolution of the Government Emergency Committee in Gaza and the transfer of the administration of the Gaza Strip to the National Committee.



Head of the Government Emergency Committee Mohammed al-Farra has officially submitted his resignation, Ismail Thawabta, director general of the Hamas-run media office in Gaza, said at a press conference in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza.



Only technical and professional staff would remain in positions within the system to prevent an administrative and technical vacuum, in accordance with the roadmap agreed upon by Palestinian factions in Cairo, Thawabta said.



The step was taken "to alleviate the suffering of citizens resulting from the ongoing war ... the delay in reconstruction, the continued siege, the closure of crossings, and the failure of the Israeli army to withdraw," he said.



Thawabta urged all concerned parties to expedite the steps for the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza to enter the strip and assume its administrative duties.



In a separate statement, Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem said the move aims to eliminate pretexts for Israeli interference and reaffirmed the group's commitment to handing over all governing responsibilities in Gaza.



In mid-June, Palestinian factions met mediators in Cairo and submitted their response regarding a roadmap for the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.



The roadmap, presented by the U.S.-led "Board of Peace," outlines mechanisms for Gaza's future, including reconstruction, disarmament, Israeli withdrawal, and deployment of an international peacekeeping force, among others.



Also on Monday, five Palestinians were killed and at least 18 others injured in separate Israeli strikes targeting displaced people and residential areas in southern Gaza and Gaza City, according to Mahmoud Basal, spokesperson for the Civil Defense in Gaza.



There was no immediate comment from the Israeli side on the reported incidents.



The strikes occurred despite a ceasefire agreement that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025. Hamas and Israel have continued to exchange accusations of violating the truce.



Gaza-based health authorities said Monday that the death toll since the ceasefire has reached 1,072, with 3,463 injuries, bringing the overall death toll in Gaza since the conflict began in October 2023 to 73,098, with 173,571 injuries.

