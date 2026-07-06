Firefighters use shoulders, backs as ladders and bridges to rescue trapped residents in flooded Guangxi

By: Global Times | Published: Jul 06, 2026 09:19 PM

Firefighters used their shoulders and backs as ladders and bridges to carry each trapped person to safety, as floodwaters inundated residential areas in Xinjiang township in South China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Monday, trapping multiple residents. Since July 3, Guangxi, affected by Typhoon Maysak, has experienced persistent heavy rainfall, ...