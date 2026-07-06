Xizang’s 500,000-yuan reward reflects shift in tourism storytelling

A screenshot of Chongqing blogger Li Yaode's video Photo: Courtesy of Li Yaode on Douyin

Authorities in Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region have announced they would award 500,000 yuan ($73,647) to a Chongqing blogger who documented his 2,200-kilometer taxi journey to Lhasa, regional capital of Xizang, along the Sichuan-Xizang Highway under a previously announced incentive policy for viral original content. The decision quickly sparked discussions on Chinese social media and aroused people's interest in touring Xizang.Yu Jinlong, a Beijing-based cultural critic, told the Global Times on Monday that by honoring their promise and paying out the reward, Xizang authorities have pulled off a low-cost, high-impact campaign to promote their tourism image. It also reflects a broader shift in how destinations compete for public attention in the age of social media.When Chongqing blogger Li Yaode, who has over 4.5 million followers on social media platform Douyin, posted his video on Saturday, he probably didn't expect his travel diary to become a "tourism phenomenon." As of press time, Li's footage has amassed over 20 million likes, 1.72 million comments and 9.8 million reposts.Using a journey along the G318 Sichuan-Xizang Highway as its narrative, the video showcases Xizang's natural landscapes and unique cultural heritage from multiple perspectives. It has generated substantial organic traffic, conveys positive values, aligns with Xizang's tourism promotion objectives, and delivers strong social impact and communication value, according to a statement released by the Xizang Department of Culture and Tourism on Sunday."The video meets the reward criteria set out in previous guidelines, which stipulate that a one-time reward of 500,000 yuan will be granted to any original work from a single account that receives at least 5 million likes and generates a phenomenal level of public attention comparable to the 'Zibo barbecue' phenomenon. We will promptly disburse the reward funds," said the statement.Zibo barbecue refers to culinary phenomenon in Zibo city, East China's Shandong Province. The city rose to national fame in 2023 after social media influencers hyped up the unique local barbecue - grilled meat wrapped in pancakes with shallots.By entrusting the storytelling of its tourism brand to ordinary people, Xizang has embraced a new model of destination marketing. Through authentic, documentary-style footage, everyday creators capture the warmth and realism of travel experiences in a way that polished promotional films often cannot. Such content resonates more deeply with audiences while helping overcome Xizang's longstanding challenges - its remote location, the high cost of offline promotion, and limited public awareness - by encouraging grass-roots creators to showcase its breathtaking landscapes and rich ethnic cultures, Yu noted.The short video and 500,000-yuan payout triggered nationwide discussions among mainstream media outlets, self-media creators and social media users, generating a second wave of publicity whose reach far exceeded what a conventional advertising campaign with a similar budget could have achieved, he said.The reward policy itself also sends a strong signal of openness and inclusiveness: Everyone is welcome to document and share today's Xizang, helping shape an image of the region as sincere, confident and open to the outside world, said Yu.Still, viral exposure is only the beginning. Yu said that other destinations should not simply copy the idea of offering hefty cash rewards. The real challenge is turning short-lived online buzz into sustained tourism growth, which depends on what tourists' experience after they arrive.The secret behind Zibo barbecue's lasting popularity was the combination of social media exposure and citywide improvements in transportation, pricing, public services and urban governance, Yu said.It means digging deeper into Xizang's rich intangible cultural heritage and developing immersive cultural experiences that encourage visitors to stay longer rather than simply pass through the region.