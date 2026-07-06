U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday claimed that an end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, now in its fifth year, is "much closer than people realize."



"He (Russian President Vladimir Putin) wants to end it, and Ukraine wants to end it. We're in talks, and we'll see if we can get it ended," Trump told reporters. "I think we are getting much closer than people realize."



Trump said his administration has been in contact with both Russia and Ukraine in attempts to end their conflict, which is also on the agenda of the upcoming NATO summit.



Trump is expected to leave Monday evening for the NATO summit in Ankara, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

