Late winner sends Spain past Portugal 1-0 at World Cup

Photo: VCG

Substitute Mikel Merino scored a stoppage-time winner as Spain edged Portugal 1-0 in a tense Iberian derby on Monday to reach the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals, ending Cristiano Ronaldo's bid to lift football's biggest trophy.In front of a sellout crowd of 70,649 at Dallas Stadium, reigning European champions Spain was held to a goalless first half, with both teams creating clear chances but failing to find the breakthrough.Portugal came closest to opening the scoring in the 37th minute. Pedro Neto's cross from the right found Joao Felix at the far post after Unai Simon misjudged the flight of the ball. Felix headed it back across goal for Ronaldo, whose acrobatic effort while falling was saved by the recovering Unai Simon.Four minutes later, Nuno Mendes came within inches of giving Portugal the lead when his deflected left-footed strike crashed off the crossbar before Spain cleared the danger.With Spanish horns echoing around the stadium, Spain finally broke the deadlock in the first minute of stoppage time. Rodri laid the ball off to Ferran Torres, who slipped Merino through on goal. The midfielder kept his composure and fired a low left-footed shot into the bottom-left corner beyond Diogo Costa.Portugal nearly forced extra time in the seventh minute of stoppage time when Francisco Conceicao delivered a cross from the right, but Bernardo Silva's header sailed just over the crossbar.Spain enjoyed the upper hand for much of the match, finishing with 48 percent possession compared with Portugal's 39 percent and outshooting their opponents 15-8, including a 6-2 advantage in shots on target. Luis de la Fuente's side also earned seven corners to Portugal's three before Merino's late winner sealed victory.Portugal coach Roberto Martinez said his side deserved to take the match into extra time after producing an even performance against one of the tournament favorites."I think we deserved to take the game into extra time," Martinez said. "Luck wasn't on our side today, but it was a very evenly matched game."Midfielder Bruno Fernandes lamented Portugal's drop in intensity after the break."We played better in the first half, but in the second half we defended too deep and gave them the ball," Fernandes said. "When that happens, sooner or later you're going to concede."Spain midfielder Rodri praised his team's patience after the dramatic victory."Both teams were evenly matched," Rodri said. "In the end, we took our chance and decided the match."The match marked the third World Cup meeting between the Iberian rivals. Spain won their previous knockout encounter 1-0 on the way to lifting the trophy in 2010, while Ronaldo scored a memorable hat-trick in a 3-3 group-stage draw at Russia 2018.Spain, who has yet to concede a goal at the tournament, will face either co-host the United States or Belgium in the quarterfinal in Seattle on July 10. The two teams meet later on Monday to determine Spain's next opponent.