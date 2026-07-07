Venezuela quake death toll rises to 3,535, over 16,700 injured

Rescue crews use cranes to remove collapsed building wreckage at a quake-damaged residential complex in Caracas, Venezuela on June 25, 2026 local time. Photo: IC

The death toll from the twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela on June 24 has risen to 3,535, with 16,740 people injured, according to an update from National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez on Monday.Additionally, 17,854 people remain homeless, Rodriguez, who also heads the command center for the creation of temporary camps, wrote in a post on Telegram.The number of people rescued remained at 6,462, while 86,794 families had received assistance, he said.