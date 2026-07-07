Venezuelan FM thanks China for quake relief aid

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows a Chinese plane carrying China's first batch of quake relief supplies arriving at Maiquetia Simon Bolivar International Airport near Caracas, Venezuela, on July 6, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil on Monday thanked the Chinese government and people for sending humanitarian aid to assist those affected by the earthquakes.Gil said the shipment was among the most important aid deliveries Venezuela had received, including tents for displaced people, gasoline and diesel generators, solar generators and other materials to help vulnerable communities.In a message on Telegram, Gil said the assistance demonstrated the all-weather strategic partnership between Venezuela and China.He said Venezuela had maintained communication with China from the outset of the disaster response, under the coordination of acting president Delcy Rodriguez, and expressed gratitude to China for standing with Venezuela during this difficult time.Latest official figures show the two consecutive earthquakes that struck Venezuela on June 24 have so far killed 3,535 people, injured 16,740 others and caused extensive material damage.