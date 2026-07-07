Clouds scenery after rainfall at ancient Great Wall in China's Hebei

An aerial drone photo taken on July 6, 2026 shows the clouds scenery after rainfall at the ancient Great Wall at Zunhua City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 6, 2026 shows the clouds scenery after rainfall at the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall at Luanping County of Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 6, 2026 shows the clouds scenery after rainfall at the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall at Luanping County of Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 6, 2026 shows the clouds scenery after rainfall at the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall at Luanping County of Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo: Xinhua)