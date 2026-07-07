Camping-based tourism thrives in China's Shijiazhuang

A visitor enjoys herself in a camp on the bank of Hutuo river in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, July 5, 2026. Shijiazhuang has developed a camping-based tourism brand to enrich short-getaway options for tourists, boost consumption and promote rural revitalization. (Photo: Xinhua)

People camp at the Hutuo River ecological zone in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, July 5, 2026. Shijiazhuang has developed a camping-based tourism brand to enrich short-getaway options for tourists, boost consumption and promote rural revitalization. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone photo shows tourists taking boats at a camping site in Lingshou County of north China's Hebei Province, July 4, 2026. Shijiazhuang has developed a camping-based tourism brand to enrich short-getaway options for tourists, boost consumption and promote rural revitalization. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone photo shows the scenery at a camping site in Lingshou County of Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, July 4, 2026. Shijiazhuang has developed a camping-based tourism brand to enrich short-getaway options for tourists, boost consumption and promote rural revitalization. (Photo: Xinhua)