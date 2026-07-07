South China's Guangxi raises flood response to top level after reservoir breach

A drone photo taken on July 6, 2026 shows the flooded downstream areas of the Liulan Reservoir after it was breached due to heavy rains in Hengzhou, Nanning City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. A severe breach occurred at a reservoir in Hengzhou, Nanning City, in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Monday morning, prompting an immediate escalation of the emergency response, local authorities said. Given the severe flood control situation, the city raised its emergency response for flood control from Level III to Level I, effective at 11:30 a.m. on Monday. (Photo: Xinhua)
A drone photo taken on July 6, 2026 shows the flooded downstream areas of the Liulan Reservoir after it was breached due to heavy rains in Hengzhou, Nanning City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. A severe breach occurred at a reservoir in Hengzhou, Nanning City, in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Monday morning, prompting an immediate escalation of the emergency response, local authorities said. (Photo: Xinhua)
This photo taken on July 6, 2026 shows the flooded downstream areas of the Liulan Reservoir after it was breached due to heavy rains in Hengzhou, Nanning City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. A severe breach occurred at a reservoir in Hengzhou, Nanning City, in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Monday morning, prompting an immediate escalation of the emergency response, local authorities said. (Photo: Xinhua)
A drone photo taken on July 6, 2026 shows the Liulan Reservoir in the distance that was breached due to heavy rains in Hengzhou, Nanning City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. A severe breach occurred at a reservoir in Hengzhou, Nanning City, in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Monday morning, prompting an immediate escalation of the emergency response, local authorities said. (Photo: Xinhua)