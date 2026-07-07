South China's Guangxi raises flood response to top level after reservoir breach

A drone photo taken on July 6, 2026 shows the flooded downstream areas of the Liulan Reservoir after it was breached due to heavy rains in Hengzhou, Nanning City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. A severe breach occurred at a reservoir in Hengzhou, Nanning City, in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Monday morning, prompting an immediate escalation of the emergency response, local authorities said. Given the severe flood control situation, the city raised its emergency response for flood control from Level III to Level I, effective at 11:30 a.m. on Monday. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on July 6, 2026 shows the flooded downstream areas of the Liulan Reservoir after it was breached due to heavy rains in Hengzhou, Nanning City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. A severe breach occurred at a reservoir in Hengzhou, Nanning City, in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Monday morning, prompting an immediate escalation of the emergency response, local authorities said. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 6, 2026 shows the flooded downstream areas of the Liulan Reservoir after it was breached due to heavy rains in Hengzhou, Nanning City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. A severe breach occurred at a reservoir in Hengzhou, Nanning City, in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Monday morning, prompting an immediate escalation of the emergency response, local authorities said. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on July 6, 2026 shows the Liulan Reservoir in the distance that was breached due to heavy rains in Hengzhou, Nanning City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. A severe breach occurred at a reservoir in Hengzhou, Nanning City, in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Monday morning, prompting an immediate escalation of the emergency response, local authorities said. (Photo: Xinhua)

A severe breach occurred at a reservoir in Hengzhou, Nanning City, in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Monday morning, prompting an immediate escalation of the emergency response, local authorities said.Given the severe flood control situation, the city raised its emergency response for flood control from Level III to Level I, effective at 11:30 a.m. on Monday.The Liulan Reservoir, a medium-sized water conservancy facility in the region, reported the dam breach on Monday morning. In response, local departments of emergency management, fire rescue and water resources have been mobilized for rescue and relief operations, and the evacuation of affected residents is underway.The municipal emergency management committee of Nanning issued a notice stating that since Saturday, most parts of the city had been hit by torrential rains, with some areas experiencing extraordinary downpours.