50 years of Yunnan-Xizang Highway: remote mountain passage turns into tourism corridor

An aerial drone photo taken on July 2, 2026 shows a view along the Yunnan-Xizang Highway in Yulong Naxi Autonomous County of Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Fifty years ago on this day, the Yunnan-Xizang Highway, a vital trunk road in China's southwestern border regions, was fully completed and opened to traffic. Stretching 715 kilometers from Xiaguan County in Yunnan Province to Mangkam County in Xizang Autonomous Region, the route crosses the Jinsha and Lancang rivers, traverses the rugged and geologically complex Hengduan Mountains, and climbs over snow-capped passes. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 1, 2026 shows a section of the Yunnan-Xizang Highway in Deqin County of Deqen Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Fifty years ago on this day, the Yunnan-Xizang Highway, a vital trunk road in China's southwestern border regions, was fully completed and opened to traffic. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 4, 2026 shows a view of the ancient town of Dali along the Yunnan-Xizang Highway in southwest China's Yunnan Province. Fifty years ago on this day, the Yunnan-Xizang Highway, a vital trunk road in China's southwestern border regions, was fully completed and opened to traffic. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 4, 2026 shows a section of the old Yunnan-Xizang road (L) and a section of the Yunnan-Xizang Highway in Yulong Naxi Autonomous County of Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Fifty years ago on this day, the Yunnan-Xizang Highway, a vital trunk road in China's southwestern border regions, was fully completed and opened to traffic. (Photo: Xinhua)