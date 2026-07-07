PLA naval ships Nanning, Hengyang depart Hong Kong

The guided-missile destroyer Nanning sails out of the pier of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong Garrison's naval base on Stonecutters Island in Hong Kong, south China, July 6, 2026. A fleet of the PLA Navy, consisting of guided-missile destroyer Nanning and guided-missile frigate Hengyang, left the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Monday, wrapping up a five-day port call featuring open-ship events and cultural exchange activities. (Photo: Xinhua)
The guided-missile frigate Hengyang sails out of the pier of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong Garrison's naval base on Stonecutters Island in Hong Kong, south China, July 6, 2026. A fleet of the PLA Navy, consisting of guided-missile destroyer Nanning and guided-missile frigate Hengyang, left the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Monday, wrapping up a five-day port call featuring open-ship events and cultural exchange activities. (Photo: Xinhua)
The guided-missile destroyer Nanning sails out of the Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, south China, July 6, 2026. A fleet of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy, consisting of guided-missile destroyer Nanning and guided-missile frigate Hengyang, left the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Monday, wrapping up a five-day port call featuring open-ship events and cultural exchange activities. (Photo: Xinhua)
Sailors aboard the guided-missile frigate Hengyang wave goodbye when sailing out of the pier of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong Garrison's naval base on Stonecutters Island in Hong Kong, south China, July 6, 2026. A fleet of the PLA Navy, consisting of guided-missile destroyer Nanning and guided-missile frigate Hengyang, left the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Monday, wrapping up a five-day port call featuring open-ship events and cultural exchange activities. (Photo: Xinhua)