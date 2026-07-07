PLA naval ships Nanning, Hengyang depart Hong Kong

The guided-missile destroyer Nanning sails out of the pier of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong Garrison's naval base on Stonecutters Island in Hong Kong, south China, July 6, 2026. A fleet of the PLA Navy, consisting of guided-missile destroyer Nanning and guided-missile frigate Hengyang, left the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Monday, wrapping up a five-day port call featuring open-ship events and cultural exchange activities. (Photo: Xinhua)

The guided-missile frigate Hengyang sails out of the pier of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong Garrison's naval base on Stonecutters Island in Hong Kong, south China, July 6, 2026. A fleet of the PLA Navy, consisting of guided-missile destroyer Nanning and guided-missile frigate Hengyang, left the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Monday, wrapping up a five-day port call featuring open-ship events and cultural exchange activities. (Photo: Xinhua)

The guided-missile destroyer Nanning sails out of the Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, south China, July 6, 2026. A fleet of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy, consisting of guided-missile destroyer Nanning and guided-missile frigate Hengyang, left the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Monday, wrapping up a five-day port call featuring open-ship events and cultural exchange activities. (Photo: Xinhua)

Sailors aboard the guided-missile frigate Hengyang wave goodbye when sailing out of the pier of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong Garrison's naval base on Stonecutters Island in Hong Kong, south China, July 6, 2026. A fleet of the PLA Navy, consisting of guided-missile destroyer Nanning and guided-missile frigate Hengyang, left the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Monday, wrapping up a five-day port call featuring open-ship events and cultural exchange activities. (Photo: Xinhua)

A fleet of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy, consisting of guided-missile destroyer Nanning and guided-missile frigate Hengyang, left the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Monday, wrapping up a five-day port call featuring open-ship events and cultural exchange activities.A farewell ceremony was held on Monday morning at the pier of PLA Hong Kong Garrison's naval base on Stonecutters Island. Sailors aboard the naval vessels waved goodbye to the crowds onshore, before the Hengyang and Nanning sailed out of the pier one after another.As the fleet cruised through Victoria Harbour, local residents lined the waterfront voluntarily to watch the vessels depart.The open-ship event offered visitors first-hand insight into advances in China's new-era national defense and military modernization. A host of interactive activities were staged, including military experience sessions, combat training demonstrations and art performances, drawing over 30,000 participants from the HKSAR and Macao Special Administrative Region and stirring up national pride among local residents.This marked the maiden Hong Kong call for both Nanning and Hengyang.