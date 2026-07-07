China-Kazakhstan (Lianyungang) Logistics Cooperation Base handles 8,000th int'l freight train

An aerial drone photo shows an international freight train loaded with auto parts departing from the China-Kazakhstan (Lianyungang) Logistics Cooperation Base in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 6, 2026. An international freight train loaded with auto parts departed from the China-Kazakhstan (Lianyungang) Logistics Cooperation Base for Uzbekistan on Monday, marking the 8,000th international freight train handled by the base since its operation. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone photo shows a crane lifting containers at the China-Kazakhstan (Lianyungang) Logistics Cooperation Base in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 6, 2026. An international freight train loaded with auto parts departed from the China-Kazakhstan (Lianyungang) Logistics Cooperation Base for Uzbekistan on Monday, marking the 8,000th international freight train handled by the base since its operation. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows an international freight train loaded with auto parts at the China-Kazakhstan (Lianyungang) Logistics Cooperation Base in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 6, 2026. An international freight train loaded with auto parts departed from the China-Kazakhstan (Lianyungang) Logistics Cooperation Base for Uzbekistan on Monday, marking the 8,000th international freight train handled by the base since its operation. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows a view of the China-Kazakhstan (Lianyungang) Logistics Cooperation Base in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 6, 2026. An international freight train loaded with auto parts departed from the China-Kazakhstan (Lianyungang) Logistics Cooperation Base for Uzbekistan on Monday, marking the 8,000th international freight train handled by the base since its operation. (Photo: Xinhua)