China, Russia launch joint naval exercise

A drone photo taken on July 5, 2026 shows the Russia's rescue ship Igor Belousov berthing at a military port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. China and Russia on Monday launched the "Joint Sea-2026" exercise at a military port in Qingdao. (Photo: Xinhua)
A drone photo taken on July 5, 2026 shows the Russia's submarine Ufa berthing at a military port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. China and Russia on Monday launched the "Joint Sea-2026" exercise at a military port in Qingdao. (Photo: Xinhua)
A drone photo taken on July 6, 2026 shows the China's guided-missile destroyer Kaifeng berthing at a military port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. China and Russia on Monday launched the "Joint Sea-2026" exercise at a military port in Qingdao. (Photo: Xinhua)
A drone photo taken on April 16, 2026 shows the China's submarine rescue ship Yangcheng Lake that joins the "Joint Sea-2026" naval exercise launched by China and Russia. China and Russia on Monday launched the "Joint Sea-2026" exercise at a military port in Qingdao. (Photo: Xinhua)
Chinese and Russian navies attend the opening ceremony of the "Joint Sea-2026" naval exercise at a military port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, on July 6, 2026. China and Russia on Monday launched the "Joint Sea-2026" exercise at a military port in Qingdao. (Photo: Xinhua)