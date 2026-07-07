China, Russia launch joint naval exercise

A drone photo taken on July 5, 2026 shows the Russia's rescue ship Igor Belousov berthing at a military port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. China and Russia on Monday launched the "Joint Sea-2026" exercise at a military port in Qingdao. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on July 5, 2026 shows the Russia's submarine Ufa berthing at a military port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. China and Russia on Monday launched the "Joint Sea-2026" exercise at a military port in Qingdao. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on July 6, 2026 shows the China's guided-missile destroyer Kaifeng berthing at a military port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. China and Russia on Monday launched the "Joint Sea-2026" exercise at a military port in Qingdao. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on April 16, 2026 shows the China's submarine rescue ship Yangcheng Lake that joins the "Joint Sea-2026" naval exercise launched by China and Russia. China and Russia on Monday launched the "Joint Sea-2026" exercise at a military port in Qingdao. (Photo: Xinhua)

Chinese and Russian navies attend the opening ceremony of the "Joint Sea-2026" naval exercise at a military port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, on July 6, 2026. China and Russia on Monday launched the "Joint Sea-2026" exercise at a military port in Qingdao. (Photo: Xinhua)

China and Russia on Monday launched the "Joint Sea-2026" exercise at a military port in Qingdao in east China's Shandong Province.A joint command has been established, comprising task forces from the navies of the two countries.The exercise will be carried out in three phases: force assembly, harbor-based planning, and at-sea operations. The force assembly was completed on Sunday.Following the opening ceremony, the two navies conducted exercises in command and tactical coordination. The joint command held in-depth discussions on the key drill subjects for the at-sea phase.For the next step, the participating warships will proceed to the sea near Qingdao to conduct drills in areas such as joint reconnaissance, air and missile defense, as well as training in the actual use of weapons.