View of Wuxiakou scenic area in C China's Hubei

This aerial drone photo shows tourists enjoying the scenery on a skywalk at Wuxiakou scenic area in Badong County, central China's Hubei Province, July 6, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial drone photo taken on July 6, 2026 shows a view of Wuxiakou scenic area in Badong County, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial drone photo shows tourists enjoying the scenery on a skywalk at Wuxiakou scenic area in Badong County, central China's Hubei Province, July 6, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial panorama photo taken on July 6, 2026 shows a view of Wuxiakou scenic area in Badong County, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo: Xinhua)