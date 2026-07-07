Giant panda Yuan Zai celebrates 13th birthday in China's Taiwan

Giant panda Yuan Zai is seen during a birthday party at Taipei Zoo in Taipei, southeast China's Taiwan, July 6, 2026. Taipei's beloved panda star Yuan Zai, the first giant panda born in Taiwan and the offspring of a panda pair gifted by the Chinese mainland, celebrated her 13th birthday on Monday with a soccer-themed feast at Taipei Zoo. (Photo: Xinhua)

Giant panda Yuan Zai is seen during a birthday party at Taipei Zoo in Taipei, southeast China's Taiwan, July 6, 2026. Taipei's beloved panda star Yuan Zai, the first giant panda born in Taiwan and the offspring of a panda pair gifted by the Chinese mainland, celebrated her 13th birthday on Monday with a soccer-themed feast at Taipei Zoo. (Photo: Xinhua)