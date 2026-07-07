Creative rice paddy artworks decorate fields of Heilongjiang

An aerial drone photo taken on July 6, 2026 shows a rice paddy artwork at a farm of Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. In midsummer, creative rice paddy artworks decorated the vast fields of Heilongjiang, a major grain-producing area in China. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 5, 2026 shows a rice paddy artwork in Huachuan County of Jiamusi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. In midsummer, creative rice paddy artworks decorated the vast fields of Heilongjiang, a major grain-producing area in China. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on July 4, 2026 shows tourists viewing rice paddy artworks from a sightseeing train in Qing'an County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. In midsummer, creative rice paddy artworks decorated the vast fields of Heilongjiang, a major grain-producing area in China. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 5, 2026 shows a rice paddy artwork at a farm of Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. In midsummer, creative rice paddy artworks decorated the vast fields of Heilongjiang, a major grain-producing area in China. (Photo: Xinhua)