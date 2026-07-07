Hukou Waterfall witnesses increasing water flow

An aerial drone photo taken on July 6, 2026 shows people visiting the Hukou Waterfall on the Yellow River in Jixian County, north China's Shanxi Province. The waterfall is witnessing an increasing water flow lately. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 6, 2026 shows people visiting the Hukou Waterfall on the Yellow River in Jixian County, north China's Shanxi Province. The waterfall is witnessing an increasing water flow lately. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 6, 2026 shows people visiting the Hukou Waterfall on the Yellow River in Jixian County, north China's Shanxi Province. The waterfall is witnessing an increasing water flow lately. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 6, 2026 shows people visiting the Hukou Waterfall on the Yellow River in Jixian County, north China's Shanxi Province. The waterfall is witnessing an increasing water flow lately. (Photo: Xinhua)