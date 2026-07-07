Chinese culinary training enhances skills of Myanmar hospitality workers

Locals learn Chinese culinary skills during a five-day Chinese culinary training program at the Center for Tourism Development in Yangon, Myanmar, July 6, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Locals learn Chinese culinary skills during a five-day Chinese culinary training program at the Center for Tourism Development in Yangon, Myanmar, July 6, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Locals learn Chinese culinary skills during a five-day Chinese culinary training program at the Center for Tourism Development in Yangon, Myanmar, July 6, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

More than 40 trainees gathered closely around a cooking station, watching attentively as a Chinese culinary instructor demonstrated the preparation of authentic Chinese cuisine during a hands-on training session at the Center for Tourism Development in Yangon on Monday morning.The room was filled with focused attention as participants observed each step of the cooking process, taking notes and engaging directly with instructors as part of a five-day Chinese culinary training program designed for hospitality workers.Organized by the Ministry of Hotels, Tourism and Culture, the program aims to enhance human resource development in Myanmar's hotel and tourism sector, improve service quality for international visitors, and promote gastronomic tourism.Initiated in 2025 to mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Myanmar and China, the training program has previously been conducted in Nay Pyi Taw, Yangon, Taunggyi, and Mandalay, with a total of 183 trainees participating, U Naung Naung Lin Aung, a director of the Directorate of Hotels and Tourism, told Xinhua.This year, the program has expanded further to six locations: Nay Pyi Taw, Yangon, Taunggyi, Mandalay, Pyin Oo Lwin, and Ngwe Saung, he said.The training session is intended to ensure that visitors to Myanmar can enjoy not only local dishes but also high-quality international cuisine, particularly Chinese food prepared at professional standards, he said.The program also supports efforts to strengthen Myanmar-China friendship through cultural exchange and gastronomy tourism, he added.It also provides opportunities for trainees to exchange ideas on Myanmar traditional cuisine with Chinese instructors, creating a platform for mutual culinary learning, he said.Feng Jianlin, a Chinese culinary master at Kunming Vocational University of Science and Technology, told Xinhua that during the five-day training program, he will focus primarily on practical, hands-on instruction to teach Myanmar trainees more than 20 distinctive Yunnan dishes and traditional pastries."This training program not only conveys Chinese culinary culture and deepens bilateral friendship through authentic Yunnan flavors, but also helps local catering practitioners improve their skills, thereby upgrading the food and service quality of local hotels and restaurants to achieve a win-win outcome for both customers and businesses," Feng said.Praising the Myanmar trainees for their strong practical skills and high enthusiasm for learning, Feng expressed his hope for continued implementation of such exchange programs in the future, making Chinese cuisine a medium for extending the "pauk-phaw" (fraternal) friendship between China and Myanmar.Among the trainees, Aung Naing Soe, 50, executive chef at Rose Garden Hotel, said, "I joined the course because I am interested in Chinese cuisine and want to learn new menu items, which I can later share with my junior chefs at my workplace.""Chinese cuisine is important. Most tourists who visit our country are Chinese, so this training is very beneficial for us," he said.Naing Win, 23, said the training program will help improve food quality and service standards in the hospitality sector."After completing the training, I will be able to share what I have learned with my colleagues and apply the skills in my work. Training programs like this can help improve the quality of food and services provided to visitors," he said.Thein Tun Aung, 28, said he joined the training program to improve his culinary skills and gain exposure to Chinese cooking techniques."After completing the training, we will receive certificates. Chinese cuisine is famous worldwide, so learning these dishes is very worthwhile," he said.