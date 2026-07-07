A girl walks past a poster of the Chinese film "Dear You" in Paris, France, July 5, 2026. China's word-of-mouth movie sensation "Dear You" held its French premiere in Paris on Sunday. (Photo: Xinhua)

People watch the Chinese film "Dear You" in Paris, France, July 5, 2026. China's word-of-mouth movie sensation "Dear You" held its French premiere in Paris on Sunday. (Photo: Xinhua)

People take photos of a poster of the Chinese film "Dear You" in Paris, France, July 5, 2026. China's word-of-mouth movie sensation "Dear You" held its French premiere in Paris on Sunday. (Photo: Xinhua)

People walk past a poster of the Chinese film "Dear You" in Paris, France, July 5, 2026. China's word-of-mouth movie sensation "Dear You" held its French premiere in Paris on Sunday. (Photo: Xinhua)