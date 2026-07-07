De Ketelaere leads Belgium into FIFA World Cup quarters as US exits

Photo: VCG

Charles De Ketelaere scored twice and set up another goal as Belgium advanced to the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals on Monday with a 4-1 win over the United States.De Ketelaere scored either side of Malik Tillman's free kick before the Atalanta midfielder combined with Hans Vanaken for Belgium's third.Substitute Romelu Lukaku put the result beyond doubt in stoppage time as Belgium set up a clash with Spain in Los Angeles on July 10.Belgium seized the initiative from the kickoff as Timothy Castagne forced Matt Freese into an early save before the European side took the lead in the ninth minute.Leandro Trossard's cross caused problems in the United States area, allowing Nicolas Raskin to gather the loose ball and square for De Ketelaere, who finished from close range.The United States struggled to create clear openings as Belgium continued to threaten, although Amadou Onana's first-half departure through injury disrupted its rhythm.Mauricio Pochettino's side equalized in the 31st minute when Tillman's free kick deflected off the wall and wrong-footed Thibaut Courtois.Belgium restored its advantage two minutes later as Trossard reached the byline and crossed for De Ketelaere to head in from close range. The United States almost replied before halftime, but Courtois raced off his line to deny Folarin Balogun.Pochettino introduced Giovanni Reyna after the break, but Belgium struck again in the 57th minute. Freese hesitated while trying to clear a long ball outside his area, allowing Vanaken, who had replaced Onana, to chip into an empty net.Belgium added a fourth in the 93rd minute when Chris Richards botched an attempted clearance and Lukaku pounced, lashing a low shot into the far corner to end co-host United States' title hopes.