Philippine Senate commences impeachment trial against VP Sara Duterte

Policemen stand guard outside the Senate of the Philippines in Pasay City, the Philippines, July 6, 2026. The Philippine Senate on Monday commenced the impeachment trial against Vice President Sara Duterte. On May 11, the House of Representatives of the Philippines secured the required number of votes to impeach Sara Duterte. The Philippine Senate convened as an impeachment court on May 18, and the court held a pre-trial conference for the impeachment case in June. (Photo: Xinhua)

Policemen stand guard outside the Senate of the Philippines in Pasay City, the Philippines, July 6, 2026. The Philippine Senate on Monday commenced the impeachment trial against Vice President Sara Duterte. On May 11, the House of Representatives of the Philippines secured the required number of votes to impeach Sara Duterte. The Philippine Senate convened as an impeachment court on May 18, and the court held a pre-trial conference for the impeachment case in June. (Photo: Xinhua)

Fences are seen on roads outside the Senate of the Philippines in Pasay City, the Philippines, July 6, 2026. The Philippine Senate on Monday commenced the impeachment trial against Vice President Sara Duterte. On May 11, the House of Representatives of the Philippines secured the required number of votes to impeach Sara Duterte. The Philippine Senate convened as an impeachment court on May 18, and the court held a pre-trial conference for the impeachment case in June. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 6, 2026 shows the building of the Senate of the Philippines in Pasay City, the Philippines. The Philippine Senate on Monday commenced the impeachment trial against Vice President Sara Duterte. On May 11, the House of Representatives of the Philippines secured the required number of votes to impeach Sara Duterte. The Philippine Senate convened as an impeachment court on May 18, and the court held a pre-trial conference for the impeachment case in June. (Photo: Xinhua)

The Philippine Senate on Monday commenced the impeachment trial against Vice President Sara Duterte.On May 11, the House of Representatives of the Philippines secured the required number of votes to impeach Sara Duterte. The Philippine Senate convened as an impeachment court on May 18, and the court held a pre-trial conference for the impeachment case in June.The articles of impeachment accused Sara of corruption, assassination plots, inciting sedition, and patterns of abuse, among others. Sara has denied these allegations.