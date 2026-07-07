Ebola deaths in DR Congo top 500 amid continued community transmission

Medical workers put on protective suits at an Ebola treatment center in Bunia, the capital of Ituri Province in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, July 6, 2026. The death toll from the latest Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has surpassed 500, according to a report released Sunday by the country's health authorities. (Photo: Xinhua)
Medical workers carry out disinfection work at an Ebola treatment center in Bunia, the capital of Ituri Province in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, July 6, 2026. The death toll from the latest Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has surpassed 500, according to a report released Sunday by the country's health authorities. (Photo: Xinhua)
Medical workers carry out disinfection work at an Ebola treatment center in Bunia, the capital of Ituri Province in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, July 6, 2026. The death toll from the latest Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has surpassed 500, according to a report released Sunday by the country's health authorities. (Photo: Xinhua)
Medical workers put on protective suits at an Ebola treatment center in Bunia, the capital of Ituri Province in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, July 6, 2026. The death toll from the latest Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has surpassed 500, according to a report released Sunday by the country's health authorities. (Photo: Xinhua)