Ebola deaths in DR Congo top 500 amid continued community transmission

Medical workers put on protective suits at an Ebola treatment center in Bunia, the capital of Ituri Province in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, July 6, 2026. The death toll from the latest Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has surpassed 500, according to a report released Sunday by the country's health authorities. (Photo: Xinhua)

Medical workers carry out disinfection work at an Ebola treatment center in Bunia, the capital of Ituri Province in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, July 6, 2026. The death toll from the latest Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has surpassed 500, according to a report released Sunday by the country's health authorities. (Photo: Xinhua)

Medical workers carry out disinfection work at an Ebola treatment center in Bunia, the capital of Ituri Province in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, July 6, 2026. The death toll from the latest Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has surpassed 500, according to a report released Sunday by the country's health authorities. (Photo: Xinhua)

Medical workers put on protective suits at an Ebola treatment center in Bunia, the capital of Ituri Province in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, July 6, 2026. The death toll from the latest Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has surpassed 500, according to a report released Sunday by the country's health authorities. (Photo: Xinhua)

The death toll from the latest Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has surpassed 500, according to a report released Sunday by the country's health authorities.According to the report, the country has recorded 1,561 confirmed cases, including 506 deaths. A total of 254 patients have recovered, while 628 confirmed patients are currently in isolation or hospitalization.Authorities also identified 354 suspected cases, including 110 deaths.The report said the outbreak has so far affected 36 health zones in three provinces. Weekly confirmed cases have continued to rise, with epidemiological weeks 25 and 26 representing the highest levels recorded since the start of the outbreak, each exceeding 300 confirmed cases, indicating continued community transmission.The World Health Organization said Thursday that a clinical trial had begun enrolling patients in the DRC to evaluate potential treatments for Ebola disease caused by Bundibugyo ebolavirus, for which there is currently no approved vaccine or specific treatment.Clinical trials have begun at the CME Ebola treatment center in the Rwampara health zone in Ituri Province, the epicenter of the outbreak, according to the report.