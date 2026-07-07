Celebrations across United States mark 250th founding anniversary

Fireworks explode over the Lincoln Memorial to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States in Washington, D.C., the United States, July 5, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

A firefighter sprays water from a truck to help people cool off as they wait for a flyover and a fireworks show to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States at a park in Arlington, Virginia, the United States, on July 4, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 27, 2026 shows a Ferris wheel at the Great American State Fair in Washington, D.C., the United States. (Photo: Xinhua)

People wait for a flyover and a fireworks show to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States at a park in Arlington, Virginia, the United States, on July 4, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)