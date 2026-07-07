Hanoi clears tree branches in response to Typhoon Maysak

Workers load tree branches onto a truck in Hanoi, Vietnam, July 6, 2026. Authorities in Vietnam's capital, Hanoi, have deployed workers to clear tree branches in response to Typhoon Maysak. (Photo: Xinhua)

A worker saws large tree branches in Hanoi, Vietnam, July 6, 2026. Authorities in Vietnam's capital, Hanoi, have deployed workers to clear tree branches in response to Typhoon Maysak. (Photo: Xinhua)

Workers clear up tree branches in Hanoi, Vietnam, July 6, 2026. Authorities in Vietnam's capital, Hanoi, have deployed workers to clear tree branches in response to Typhoon Maysak. (Photo: Xinhua)

A worker saws large tree branches in Hanoi, Vietnam, July 6, 2026. Authorities in Vietnam's capital, Hanoi, have deployed workers to clear tree branches in response to Typhoon Maysak. (Photo: Xinhua)