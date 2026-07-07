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Hanoi clears tree branches in response to Typhoon Maysak
By Xinhua Published: Jul 07, 2026 12:56 PM
Workers load tree branches onto a truck in Hanoi, Vietnam, July 6, 2026. Authorities in Vietnam's capital, Hanoi, have deployed workers to clear tree branches in response to Typhoon Maysak. (Photo: Xinhua)

Workers load tree branches onto a truck in Hanoi, Vietnam, July 6, 2026. Authorities in Vietnam's capital, Hanoi, have deployed workers to clear tree branches in response to Typhoon Maysak. (Photo: Xinhua)


A worker saws large tree branches in Hanoi, Vietnam, July 6, 2026. Authorities in Vietnam's capital, Hanoi, have deployed workers to clear tree branches in response to Typhoon Maysak. (Photo: Xinhua)

A worker saws large tree branches in Hanoi, Vietnam, July 6, 2026. Authorities in Vietnam's capital, Hanoi, have deployed workers to clear tree branches in response to Typhoon Maysak. (Photo: Xinhua)



Workers clear up tree branches in Hanoi, Vietnam, July 6, 2026. Authorities in Vietnam's capital, Hanoi, have deployed workers to clear tree branches in response to Typhoon Maysak. (Photo: Xinhua)

Workers clear up tree branches in Hanoi, Vietnam, July 6, 2026. Authorities in Vietnam's capital, Hanoi, have deployed workers to clear tree branches in response to Typhoon Maysak. (Photo: Xinhua)



A worker saws large tree branches in Hanoi, Vietnam, July 6, 2026. Authorities in Vietnam's capital, Hanoi, have deployed workers to clear tree branches in response to Typhoon Maysak. (Photo: Xinhua)

A worker saws large tree branches in Hanoi, Vietnam, July 6, 2026. Authorities in Vietnam's capital, Hanoi, have deployed workers to clear tree branches in response to Typhoon Maysak. (Photo: Xinhua)