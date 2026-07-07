Jakarta World FolkFest 2026 held in Indonesia

Participants perform a traditional Filipinos dance during the Jakarta World FolkFest 2026 in Jakarta, Indonesia, on July 5, 2026. The international folk arts and cultural festival promotes cultural exchange, international friendship, and the preservation of folk traditions. (Photo: Xinhua)

Participants perform a traditional Filipinos dance during the Jakarta World FolkFest 2026 in Jakarta, Indonesia, on July 5, 2026. The international folk arts and cultural festival promotes cultural exchange, international friendship, and the preservation of folk traditions. (Photo: Xinhua)

Participants perform a traditional Filipinos dance during the Jakarta World FolkFest 2026 in Jakarta, Indonesia, on July 5, 2026. The international folk arts and cultural festival promotes cultural exchange, international friendship, and the preservation of folk traditions. (Photo: Xinhua)

Participants perform a traditional Filipinos dance during the Jakarta World FolkFest 2026 in Jakarta, Indonesia, on July 5, 2026. The international folk arts and cultural festival promotes cultural exchange, international friendship, and the preservation of folk traditions. (Photo: Xinhua)