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People cool off on beach during summer heatwave in Alexandria, Egypt
By Xinhua Published: Jul 07, 2026 01:37 PM
People cool off on a beach along the Mediterranean coast during a heatwave in Alexandria, Egypt, on July 6, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

People cool off on a beach along the Mediterranean coast during a heatwave in Alexandria, Egypt, on July 6, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)


People cool off on a beach along the Mediterranean coast during a heatwave in Alexandria, Egypt, on July 6, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

People cool off on a beach along the Mediterranean coast during a heatwave in Alexandria, Egypt, on July 6, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)



People cool off on a beach along the Mediterranean coast during a heatwave in Alexandria, Egypt, on July 6, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

People cool off on a beach along the Mediterranean coast during a heatwave in Alexandria, Egypt, on July 6, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)



People cool off on a beach along the Mediterranean coast during a heatwave in Alexandria, Egypt, on July 6, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

People cool off on a beach along the Mediterranean coast during a heatwave in Alexandria, Egypt, on July 6, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)