People cool off on beach during summer heatwave in Alexandria, Egypt

People cool off on a beach along the Mediterranean coast during a heatwave in Alexandria, Egypt, on July 6, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

People cool off on a beach along the Mediterranean coast during a heatwave in Alexandria, Egypt, on July 6, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

People cool off on a beach along the Mediterranean coast during a heatwave in Alexandria, Egypt, on July 6, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

People cool off on a beach along the Mediterranean coast during a heatwave in Alexandria, Egypt, on July 6, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)