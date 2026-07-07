外交部再回应中国海军组织潜射战略导弹试射：没必要过度解读

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

7月7日，外交部发言人毛宁主持例行记者会。会上有记者提问称，一些外国政府批评了中国昨天的导弹试射，其中包括一些南太平洋国家，所罗门群岛和新西兰表示不希望看到在其领土附近的南太平洋地区进行导弹试验。您对这些担忧在其领土附近进行试验的国家有何回应？Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning presided over a regular press conference on July 7. A reporter asked: Some foreign governments have criticized China's missile test conducted yesterday, including several South Pacific countries. The Solomon Islands and New Zealand have said they do not want to see missile test conducted in the South Pacific region near their territories. How do you respond to the concerns of these countries regarding test conducted near their territories?毛宁表示，这次试射活动是中国军队例行的军事训练活动，不针对任何特定的国家和目标，事先我们已经向所罗门群岛等南太平洋地区以及有关国家作出了通报，符合国际法和国际惯例。我想强调的是，中国坚持走和平发展的道路，坚持自卫防御的核战略，始终把自身的核力量维持在国家安全需要的最低水平。有关国家没有必要过度解读。Mao said that the test was a routine military training activity conducted by the Chinese military, which was not directed at any specific country or target. China had notified the Solomon Islands and other South Pacific countries, as well as relevant countries, in advance, which was in line with international law and international practice."I want to emphasize that China remains committed to the path of peaceful development and adheres to a self-defensive nuclear strategy. China has always kept its nuclear capabilities at the minimum level required for national security. Relevant countries do not need to overinterpret it," Mao said.