Around 900 snakes, including venomous cobras, escape flood-damaged farm in Guangxi; stranded villagers bitten and rescue teams dispatched: media report

By: Global Times | Published: Jul 07, 2026 06:02 PM

Around 900 snakes, including venomous cobras, had escaped from a farm in a village in Hengzhou, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region after it was damaged by flooding that has devastated the region, with some residents suffering snakebites, media reported. The local city government told media that rescue workers have ...