Israeli FM says next round of talks with Lebanon to be held in Rome

The next round of talks between Israel and Lebanon is expected to take place in Rome, Italy next week, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said on Tuesday.



The meeting will mark the sixth round of negotiations between the two countries, following five ambassador-level talks held in Washington since April.



Sa'ar did not specify the exact date. Several Israeli media outlets quoted Israel's ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter as saying that the talks are expected to begin next Tuesday in Rome.



Speaking at a meeting in Jerusalem alongside his German counterpart Johann Wadephul, Sa'ar said Israel seeks peace with its neighbors, but any agreement must be based on "security."



The previous round, held in late June, ended with a framework agreement covering the withdrawal of Israeli forces from two areas in southern Lebanon, where Israeli forces are still conducting operations against Hezbollah.

