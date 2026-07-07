Iran's FM says talks with US not to begin if threats continue

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said on Tuesday that negotiations between Iran and the United States on a final agreement will not begin if the US threats continue.



He made the remarks in a post on social media platform X one day after US President Donald Trump said the United States would either reach a deal with Iran or "finish the job", reiterating his earlier threats of targeting Iran's bridges and energy infrastructure.



"Negotiations on final Deal will not commence if threats continue. Honor your signature," Araghchi said, citing Paragraph 13 of the recently-signed Iran-US peace memorandum of understanding (MoU), which sets conditions for launching final agreement negotiations, including ending the war on all fronts including Lebanon.



On Feb. 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Iran. Tehran responded with waves of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and US bases and assets in the region.



Iran and the United States signed the MoU on June 18 and have since begun talks toward a final agreement.

