Beijing residents mark 89th anniversary of July 7th Incident, warn Japan's Takaichi: 'Those who play with fire will perish by it'

By: Global Times | Published: Jul 07, 2026 10:11 PM

At the Museum of the War of the Chinese People's Resistance against Japanese Aggression in Wanping Fortress near Lugou Bridge, where Japan launched full‑scale invasion of China 89 years ago, a visitor commemorating the anniversary warned the Sanae Takaichi administration in an interview with the Global Times that if they ...