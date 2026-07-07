IOC provisionally lifts suspension of Russian Olympic Committee

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has provisionally lifted the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee that had been in effect since October 2023.



"The decision was taken following a thorough analysis by the IOC's Legal Affairs Commission, considering that the ROC no longer includes as its members any regional sports organizations in territories falling under the jurisdiction of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine," the IOC said in a statement.



"IOC will take a decision in relation to the display of the Russian flag, anthem, colours or any identifications for the Olympic Games at the appropriate time," the statement added.



The IOC said it will continue to "not organize IOC events in Russia or invite Russian government or state officials to its events."

