Three tankers attacked near Strait of Hormuz in one day

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) on Tuesday reported three separate attacks involving tankers transiting the Strait of Hormuz, with no casualties reported in any of the incidents.



In the first incident, reported to UKMTO at 2119 UTC on Monday, a tanker was hit by an unidentified projectile on the port side, causing a fire, about 8 nautical miles east of Limah, Oman, while travelling southbound.



In the second incident, reported on Tuesday, a tanker was struck by an unidentified projectile and is believed to have sustained structural damage.



In the latest incident, reported to UKMTO at 1305 UTC on Tuesday, another tanker sustained minor structural damage. The vessel, which was hit by a drone, was continuing to its next port of call.



According to sources familiar with the matter, the identities of two of the three vessels have been confirmed: one is a Saudi-flagged crude oil tanker, while the other is a Qatari liquefied natural gas tanker.

