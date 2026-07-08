US Central Command forces begin launching powerful strikes against Iran

U.S. forces launched strikes against Iran on Tuesday after three commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz were attacked, the U.S. Central Command said.



U.S. forces "have begun launching a series of powerful strikes against Iran to impose heavy costs for targeting and attacking commercial shipping crewed by innocent civilians in an international waterway," the command said in a post on X.



"The U.S. strikes are in response to Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels that were transiting the Strait of Hormuz," said the command.



Explosions were heard near Iran's Qeshm Island and port cities of Bandar Abbas and Sirik, according to Iranian state outlet Press TV.



The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations on Tuesday reported three separate attacks involving tankers transiting the Strait of Hormuz, with no casualties reported.

