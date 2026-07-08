Chinese, foreign participants visit Tongxin County in China's Ningxia

A family member of George Hatem, a U.S. doctor known in China by his Chinese name Ma Haide, visits a memorial hall of the Red Army in Tongxin County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, July 6, 2026. George Hatem visited the town together with Edgar Snow 90 years ago. Chinese and foreign participants, including family members of U.S. journalist Edgar Snow, visited Tongxin from July 6 to 7 during an event themed "Retracing Snow's Route." (Photo: Xinhua)

Participants visit a goji berry planting base in Hexi Town, Tongxin County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, July 6, 2026. Chinese and foreign participants, including family members of U.S. journalist Edgar Snow, visited Tongxin from July 6 to 7 during an event themed "Retracing Snow's Route." (Photo: Xinhua)

Participants visit the site of a historical meeting in Tongxin County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, July 6, 2026. Chinese and foreign participants, including family members of U.S. journalist Edgar Snow, visited Tongxin from July 6 to 7 during an event themed "Retracing Snow's Route." The event was organized by the Xinhua Institute, a think tank affiliated with Xinhua News Agency, and the School of Journalism and Communication and the China Center for Edgar Snow Studies at Peking University. (Photo: Xinhua)

A family member (R) of Edgar Snow visits a memorial hall of the Red Army in Tongxin County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, July 6, 2026. Chinese and foreign participants, including family members of U.S. journalist Edgar Snow, visited Tongxin from July 6 to 7 during an event themed "Retracing Snow's Route." The event was organized by the Xinhua Institute, a think tank affiliated with Xinhua News Agency, and the School of Journalism and Communication and the China Center for Edgar Snow Studies at Peking University. (Photo: Xinhua)