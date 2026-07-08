China's Jinhua City rolls out diverse measures to spur consumption

A staff member transfers imported goods at Jinyi Comprehensive Bonded Zone in Jindong District of Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 7, 2026. Jindong District of Jinhua has rolled out a series of pro-consumption measures in recent years, covering promotional events, new consumption scenarios' creation and integrated development of cultural, tourism, commercial and sports resources. (Photo: Xinhua)

A staff member transfers imported goods at Jinyi Comprehensive Bonded Zone in Jindong District of Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 7, 2026. Jindong District of Jinhua has rolled out a series of pro-consumption measures in recent years, covering promotional events, new consumption scenarios' creation and integrated development of cultural, tourism, commercial and sports resources. (Photo: Xinhua)

Customers select imported goods at Jinyi Comprehensive Bonded Zone in Jindong District of Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 7, 2026. Jindong District of Jinhua has rolled out a series of pro-consumption measures in recent years, covering promotional events, new consumption scenarios' creation and integrated development of cultural, tourism, commercial and sports resources. (Photo: Xinhua)

Staff members at a cross-border e-commerce firm sort and pack imported goods at Jinyi Comprehensive Bonded Zone in Jindong District of Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 7, 2026. Jindong District of Jinhua has rolled out a series of pro-consumption measures in recent years, covering promotional events, new consumption scenarios' creation and integrated development of cultural, tourism, commercial and sports resources. (Photo: Xinhua)