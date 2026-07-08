Emergency restoration of damaged roads underway in China's Guangxi

An aerial drone photo taken on July 7, 2026 shows emergency restoration of a damaged highway in Qingshan Village of Jinxiu Yao Autonomous County, Laibin City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Recent extreme rainstorms triggered by Typhoon Maysak, the 10th typhoon of the year, have caused severe flooding in parts of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Traffic of several national and provincial highways in Jinxiu Yao Autonomous County has been disrupted. Emergency restoration of the damaged roads is underway. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 7, 2026 shows emergency restoration of a damaged highway in Qingshan Village of Jinxiu Yao Autonomous County, Laibin City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 7, 2026 shows emergency restoration of a damaged highway in Qingshan Village of Jinxiu Yao Autonomous County, Laibin City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo: Xinhua)

Staff members of highway maintenance carry out emergency repairs on a damaged highway in Qingshan Village of Jinxiu Yao Autonomous County, Laibin City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 7, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)