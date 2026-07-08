A drone photo taken on July 7, 2026 shows the sun over the sky in Shuangyashan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Lesser Heat, or Xiaoshu, one of China's 24 solar terms, fell on Tuesday this year, coinciding with the appearance of the year's "smallest sun" in the sky. The Earth passed aphelion on Tuesday, the point in its orbit when it is farthest from the sun, making the sun's apparent diameter the smallest of the year. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 7, 2026 shows the sun over the sky in Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Lesser Heat, or Xiaoshu, one of China's 24 solar terms, fell on Tuesday this year, coinciding with the appearance of the year's "smallest sun" in the sky. The Earth passed aphelion on Tuesday, the point in its orbit when it is farthest from the sun, making the sun's apparent diameter the smallest of the year. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on July 7, 2026 shows the sun over the sky in Tongjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Lesser Heat, or Xiaoshu, one of China's 24 solar terms, fell on Tuesday this year, coinciding with the appearance of the year's "smallest sun" in the sky. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 7, 2026 shows the sun over the sky in Tongjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Lesser Heat, or Xiaoshu, one of China's 24 solar terms, fell on Tuesday this year, coinciding with the appearance of the year's "smallest sun" in the sky. (Photo: Xinhua)