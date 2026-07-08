PHOTO / CHINA
Rescue operations underway as C China's Huanggang City hit by EF2 tornado
By Xinhua Published: Jul 08, 2026 09:52 AM
An aerial drone photo taken on July 7, 2026 shows a view of the tornado-hit area in Huanggang City, central China's Hubei Province. Rescue operations have been underway since the city was hit by an EF2 tornado on Monday evening. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 7, 2026 shows a view of the tornado-hit area in Huanggang City, central China's Hubei Province. Rescue operations have been underway since the city was hit by an EF2 tornado on Monday evening. (Photo: Xinhua)


An aerial drone photo taken on July 7, 2026 shows a view of the tornado-hit area in Huanggang City, central China's Hubei Province. Rescue operations have been underway since the city was hit by an EF2 tornado on Monday evening. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 7, 2026 shows a view of the tornado-hit area in Huanggang City, central China's Hubei Province. Rescue operations have been underway since the city was hit by an EF2 tornado on Monday evening. (Photo: Xinhua)



An aerial drone photo taken on July 7, 2026 shows a view of the tornado-hit area in Huanggang City, central China's Hubei Province. Rescue operations have been underway since the city was hit by an EF2 tornado on Monday evening. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 7, 2026 shows a view of the tornado-hit area in Huanggang City, central China's Hubei Province. Rescue operations have been underway since the city was hit by an EF2 tornado on Monday evening. (Photo: Xinhua)



An aerial drone photo taken on July 7, 2026 shows a view of the tornado-hit area in Huanggang City, central China's Hubei Province. Rescue operations have been underway since the city was hit by an EF2 tornado on Monday evening. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 7, 2026 shows a view of the tornado-hit area in Huanggang City, central China's Hubei Province. Rescue operations have been underway since the city was hit by an EF2 tornado on Monday evening. (Photo: Xinhua)