Rose Garden in Buenos Aires begins 2026 rose-pruning season

People take a walk at the Rose Garden in Palermo, Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina, on July 7, 2026. The Rose Garden in Palermo, Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina, has recently begun its 2026 rose-pruning season. The annual winter tradition held every July allows residents to take home pruned rose cuttings to grow in their own gardens. The Rose Garden in Palermo, established in 1914 and covering 3.4 hectares, is one of Buenos Aires' best-known parks. (Photo: Xinhua)

A staff member (R) distribute pruned rose cuttings to residents at the Rose Garden in Palermo, Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina, on July 6, 2026. The Rose Garden in Palermo, Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina, has recently begun its 2026 rose-pruning season. The annual winter tradition held every July allows residents to take home pruned rose cuttings to grow in their own gardens. The Rose Garden in Palermo, established in 1914 and covering 3.4 hectares, is one of Buenos Aires' best-known parks. (Photo: Xinhua)

Staff members prune roses at the Rose Garden in Palermo, Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina, on July 6, 2026. The Rose Garden in Palermo, Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina, has recently begun its 2026 rose-pruning season. The annual winter tradition held every July allows residents to take home pruned rose cuttings to grow in their own gardens. The Rose Garden in Palermo, established in 1914 and covering 3.4 hectares, is one of Buenos Aires' best-known parks. (Photo: Xinhua)